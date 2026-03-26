Higgins signs new Middlesex contract

Middlesex all-rounder Ryan Higgins has signed a long-term contract.

The Zimbabwe-born 31-year-old’s contract was due to expire at the end of the season but the new deal cements his future with the club.

Higgins began his career at Middlesex and had a four-year spell at Gloucestershire before returning in 2023.

He took 42 County Championship wickets at an average of 25.73 last year.

“I’m really happy to have committed to playing for Middlesex for the foreseeable future. It’s an honour to be a part of the team that gave me my first opportunity in professional cricket,” Higgins said.

“Ryan is a quality cricketer – regarded as one of the best all-rounders in the country – and has been a top performer for a number of years now,” said Middlesex director of cricket Alan Coleman.

“He is an ever-reliable member of our squad and we are thrilled to have him with us for the foreseeable future.”

Middlesex will begin their County Championship Division Two campaign next Friday, 3 April, against Gloucestershire at Lord’s.