Gloucestershire sign Brookes from Middlesex

Gloucestershire have signed fast bowler Henry Brookes from Middlesex on a three-year deal.

​The 26-year-old right-arm seamer will officially join the club ahead of next season.

​Brookes initially moved to Bristol on loan at the start of the current campaign, but his stint was cut short by a hamstring injury.

​He subsequently returned to Middlesex, where he will remain for the rest of the season before making his permanent switch to Gloucestershire.

​During his brief loan spell in April, Brookes made a memorable impact by hitting a career-best innings of 89 in a 10-wicket victory over Derbyshire.

​”It’s been a quiet period for me, but I’m looking forward to getting back out on the pitch and showing people what I can do,” Brookes told the Gloucestershire website.

​Gloucestershire head coach Jon Lewis welcomed the signing, noting that the pair have a history dating back to an England Under-19s tour of India in 2017.

​Lewis said: “He was a high-potential fast bowler back then, and we still see him as a bowler with a huge amount of potential now.

“We don’t believe he’s anywhere near his ceiling.”