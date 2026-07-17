Gloucestershire sign Brookes from Middlesex
Gloucestershire have signed fast bowler Henry Brookes from Middlesex on a three-year deal.
The 26-year-old right-arm seamer will officially join the club ahead of next season.
Brookes initially moved to Bristol on loan at the start of the current campaign, but his stint was cut short by a hamstring injury.
He subsequently returned to Middlesex, where he will remain for the rest of the season before making his permanent switch to Gloucestershire.
During his brief loan spell in April, Brookes made a memorable impact by hitting a career-best innings of 89 in a 10-wicket victory over Derbyshire.
”It’s been a quiet period for me, but I’m looking forward to getting back out on the pitch and showing people what I can do,” Brookes told the Gloucestershire website.
Gloucestershire head coach Jon Lewis welcomed the signing, noting that the pair have a history dating back to an England Under-19s tour of India in 2017.
Lewis said: “He was a high-potential fast bowler back then, and we still see him as a bowler with a huge amount of potential now.
“We don’t believe he’s anywhere near his ceiling.”