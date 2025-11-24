Falconer signs rookie contract with Middlesex

Middlesex youngster Caleb Falconer has signed his first rookie contract, tying him to the club until at least the end of the 2027 season.

The South Africa-born 19-year-old is one of three Middlesex players currently with the England Under-19s’ tour of the Caribbean.

Falconer said: “Signing my first professional cricket contract is a moment you dream about as a kid, endlessly hitting balls and imagining what could be.

“I owe so much to my dad for guiding me, pushing me and always believing in me, and my family for their constant support. This milestone belongs to all of us.”