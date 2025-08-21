Eskinazi to leave Middlesex and join Leicestershire

Stephen Eskinazi is to leave Middlesex and join Leicestershire.

The Johannesburg-born right-handed batter Eskinazi, 31, will join the Foxes on loan next month ahead of a permanent move at the end of the season.

He has been at Middlesex for 12 years and made his first-class debut late in the 2015 season, against Yorkshire at Lord’s.

He has made 92 County Championship appearances for Middlesex, hitting nine centuries and 19 half-centuries, scoring 4,585 runs at an average of 31.19.

In 29 List-A appearances, he has hit six centuries and two half-centuries, scoring 1,355 runs at an incredible average of 54.20.

In the T20 format of the game he is Middlesex’s second highest run-scorer and has made 101 appearances for the club in the shortest format of the game, hitting one century and 22 half-centuries in that time, compiling a total of 3,001 runs at an average of 33.71.

“Middlesex County Cricket Club has been my family for over 12 years and I can’t do justice in a few words what the club means to me,” he said.

“To be able to represent, lead and win silverware for one of the most iconic domestic teams in world cricket has been the honour and privilege of my career.”