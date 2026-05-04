Holden helps Middlesex battle to draw

Rothesay County Championship, Division Two, Lord’s (day four)

Middlesex 430: Higgins 131; Raine 5-58 & 146-4: Holden 77*; Raine 3-23

Durham 567: Bedingham 147, Gay 129, Aldridge 99; Higgins 4-117

Durham (6 pts) drew with Middlesex (3 pts)

A resolute half-century by Max Holden, his second of the match, helped Middlesex secure a draw at Lord’s.

Holden finished unbeaten on 77, sharing a key partnership of 82 with Ben Geddes (26) for the fourth wicket after the home side, 137 in arrears on the first innings, had slumped to 53 for three.

Matthew Potts and Callum Parkinson’s stand of 71 – a Durham record for the ninth wicket against Middlesex – enabled the visitors to post 567 in their first innings before seamer Ben Raine followed up his earlier five-wicket haul with figures of three for 23.

But Holden did enough to haul Middlesex towards safety before the contest was curtailed by bad light, ensuring the draw which was nevertheless enough to propel Durham to the top of the Division Two table.

Durham’s first-innings advantage stood at exactly 100 when play resumed in the morning and Potts (38) and Parkinson (28) embarked on a spirited half-hour thrash to stretch that by another 37 before the visitors were bowled out.

Parkinson threw the bat, picking up a trio of leg-side boundaries off Sebastian Morgan before he attempted to scamper a bye and Joe Cracknell’s quick reaction throw left Potts short of his ground.

Two balls later, Cracknell gathered a top-edged swing from Parkinson to wrap up the innings and give Middlesex a potentially tricky 88 overs to survive, with the floodlights on in gloomy overhead conditions.

Their task was made more difficult by the early departures of both openers, with Raine’s outswinger taking the edge of Sam Robson’s bat before Potts got a ball to climb viciously on Josh de Caires, who could only fend it through to Ollie Robinson.

Holden and Leus du Plooy dug in, but Raine inflicted a further blow on the hosts prior to lunch, switching to the Pavilion End and going around the wicket to have the skipper caught behind for 15.

Seamer Luke Robinson, making his red-ball debut as an injury replacement for Kemar Roach, delivered a lively spell after the interval, slanting the ball across Holden to beat his outside edge more than once.

But the left-hander kept his composure and advanced to 50 for the second time in the game by swatting a Potts bouncer to the grandstand fence, while Geddes’ sound defence repelled Parkinson at the other end.

The pair had whittled the deficit down to just two runs when Raine struck again, drawing a faint edge from Geddes for Ollie Robinson to claim his fourth dismissal of the innings and maintain pressure on Middlesex.

However, with the light deteriorating, Durham were forced to operate an all-spin attack in the run-up to tea, with Parkinson complemented by Ben McKinney’s off-breaks as the home side edged into a narrow lead.

One more over was bowled after the interval before umpires Ant Harris and Martin Saggers took the players off, with the match abandoned 15 minutes later.

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