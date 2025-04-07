Middlesex hold off Lancashire to earn draw

Rothesay County Championship Division Two (Lord’s, day four)

Middlesex 260 & 407 drew with Lancashire 359 & 262-8.

Middlesex: 11 pts, Lancashire: 13 pts

Middlesex drew at Lord’s after Lancashire fell short in their victory chase of 309 from 67 overs.

The Red Rose remained within touching distance of that target for most of the final two sessions, thanks to an opening stand of 93 between Keaton Jennings and Michael Jones and Marcus Harris following up his first-innings hundred with 52.

However, spinner Zafar Gohar (pictured) took three for 64 and Henry Brookes struck twice in as many deliveries to leave the visitors eight down – but George Balderson, with an unbeaten 36, and Will Williams saw out the remaining eight overs as their side closed on 262 for eight.

Earlier, Max Holden’s majestic knock of 184, his highest score at Lord’s and second best of his first-class career, enabled Middlesex – who had lost their first three wickets for seven – to post 407 and set up the tense finish.

Lancashire’s hopes of forcing victory were boosted by the first ball of the morning, when Tom Bailey (five for 79) captured one of Middlesex’s four remaining wickets by persuading nightwatchman Brookes to nudge to second slip.

However, Holden and Jack Davies applied themselves diligently against the Lancashire seam attack, dispatching loose deliveries to the short boundary as they extended their side’s lead further with a partnership of 69.

Holden slammed successive Williams half-volleys to the cover fence to pass 150, while Davies – having survived a series of edges that fell just short of the slips – became Bailey’s fifth victim, patting him tamely into the hands of gully.

The home side began to accelerate and Holden made room outside off stump to carve Tom Aspinwall for six – but the left-hander then attempted a repeat of the stroke to Ollie Sutton and holed out to third man, ending his vigil of almost eight hours at the crease.

Gohar’s knock of 22 hauled the Middlesex lead above 300 before he was last man out, leaving the visitors two full sessions in which to chase their target at an asking rate of 4.6 per over.

Jennings and Jones – who had shared a partnership of 97 first time around – launched Lancashire’s pursuit at a steady pace, picking out gaps in the field and taking boundaries off all of the home seamers.

Three successive maidens from Blake Cullen helped to stem the flow of runs and the bowler was unlucky not to remove Jennings when he drove hard and high to mid-on, with Brookes unable to hang onto the chance.

Cullen claimed the prize in his next over, though, when the Lancashire skipper chopped on one short of his 50 – and Josh Bohannon soon followed for a duck, bowled by a straight one from Gohar for the second time in the match.

Jones’ quest for a half-century on his Lancashire debut was ended as Toby Roland-Jones’ inswinging yorker clattered into his stumps shortly before tea and Ryan Higgins’ impressive reaction slip catch to dismiss Matty Hurst left the visitors four down.

Harris continued to whittle away at the target in tandem with Wells but, having just passed 50 for the second time on his Lancashire debut, the Australian reverse-swept Gohar to short third man.

Wells took up the baton in a partnership of 66 with Balderson, hammering Brookes over midwicket for six and the pendulum appeared to have swung back in favour of the Red Rose when Cullen returned to have him caught down the leg side for 47.

Brookes’ double strike then heaped the pressure back on Lancashire but, despite packing fielders around the bat and mixing the pace of Cullen with some turning deliveries from Gohar, Middlesex could not find another way through.







