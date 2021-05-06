Middlesex bowler Roland-Jones sidelined by knee injury

Middlesex bowler Toby Roland-Jones faces a lengthy spell out with a knee injury.

The former England international, 33, has had surgery to repair a cartilage tear he suffered earlier this week.







He recently returned to action for the first time since September 2019 after a long absence with a shoulder problem.

“This is horrible news for Toby,” said Middlesex head coach Stuart Law.

“It is really unfortunate to lose a player of Toby’s ability and presence both on and off the field.

“We hope the post-surgery news is positive but his absence does create opportunities for other players to shine. We all wish him a speedy recovery.”







