Middlesex sign South African seamer Paterson

Middlesex have signed South African bowler Dane Paterson for the first seven matches of the 2025 County Championship.

The 35-year-old seamer, who has been capped 19 times by South Africa across all formats, taking 38 wickets, has previously had spells with Nottinghamshire.

“We are really pleased to get this signing secured as Dane is a player that will bring an enormous amount of quality to our pace attack and is someone that can make a real impact for us in the first half of the season,” said Middlesex director of cricket Alan Coleman.

“He has proven throughout the four-years he spent with Nottinghamshire that he has all the attributes needed to succeed in English conditions, and he brings with him a wealth of experience, built up over many years on both the domestic and international stages.”







