Middlesex’s Robbie White reckons new signing Shaheen Shah Afridi will bring ‘an X-factor’ to their bid for a County Championship promotion challenge.

Pakistan paceman Shaheen, who joins the Lord’s side as their second overseas player this season, has already established himself as one of the world’s best fast bowlers, although he only turns 22 this week.

Wicketkeeper-batter White, who comes from Ealing, said: “When we heard the news everyone was absolutely buzzing to have him around – there aren’t many players in the world we’d rather have.

“Our bowling’s been really strong over the last few years, it’s not like that’s been an area of weakness.

“But I think he brings an X-factor and a world-class quality that any team would be lucky to have.”

White also discussed Middlesex’s opening game against Derbyshire, which gets under way on Thursday, and the return of Richard Johnson to Lord’s as first-team coach.







