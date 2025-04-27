Chappell tightens Derbyshire’s grip as Middlesex follow-on

Rothesay County Championship Division Two, County Ground, Derby (day three)

Derbyshire 472: Andersson 107, Lloyd 93, Came 73; Fernandes 3-53

Middlesex 315: Geddes 59, Chappell 4-55 & 60-1 f/o

Middlesex (3 pts) trail Derbyshire (5pts) by 97 runs following on

Zak Chappell tightened Derbyshire’s grip on the Rothesay County Championship Division Two match as Middlesex were forced to follow on at Derby.

The fast bowler (pictured) took 4 for 55 with the visitors bowled out for 315, eight short of the follow-on target, despite half-centuries from Leus du Plooy, Ben Geddes and Jack Davies.

Middlesex then lost Nathan Fernandes to the first ball of their second innings before closing on 60 for 1, still 97 behind.

Derbyshire’s mood going into the third day matched the glorious weather and the outlook got even brighter for the hosts when Ryan Higgins went in the third over of the morning.

He clipped Chappell firmly but in the air to mid-wicket where Alex Thomson dived full length to his left to take a stunning one handed catch.

Thomson was mobbed by jubilant team mates and not just for the quality of the fielding because Higgins represented a big wicket in the context of the game.

But that was to be the only success for some time as nightwatchman Blake Cullen and Leus du Plooy dug in to lift the spirits of the visitors.

After retiring hurt with a foot injury the previous day, du Plooy was able to resume his innings with Max Holden as a runner and although restricted, the former Derbyshire man played soundly to bat through to lunch.

Cullen also shaped well although he was reprieved on 16 when he edged Chappell to first slip where Caleb Jewell got a hand to it but could not hold on.

He took advantage and passed his previous highest score of 34 by clipping Luis Reece to the mmid-wicket boundary but missed out on a maiden 50 when he aimed a big drive at the all-rounder and was caught behind.

But Cullen had done a good job for his team, batting 95 minutes in the morning and sharing a stand of 60 from 118 balls with du Plooy who was put down at short leg on 35 off Jack Morley.

Du Plooy completed his 50 from 133 balls but then edged Chappell to second slip with Middlesex still 117 runs short of avoiding the follow on.

Geddes and Davies played sensibly to reduce that by 55 but the spinners were finding some turn and Thomson broke the stand with a ball that spun sharply.

Geddes had launched the off-spinner over long on for six but when he reached out to drive the next ball, he was bowled through the gate.

Chappell returned to have Zafar Gohar and Toby Roland-Jones caught behind but Davies pulled and drove him for two sixes to reach 50.

With eight needed to avoid the follow-on, Davies tried to launch Thomson for another maximum but failed to clear long off and Derbyshire immediately sent Middlesex back in.

They were rewarded with the first ball as Nathan Fernandes sliced a drive at Reece into the hands of gully.but in his next over, he pulled up with a problem in his right leg and had to leave the field although he was back on before the close.

Stephen Eskinazi and Holden batted through to stumps in relative comfort but Middlesex have a lot of work to do to avoid defeat.

