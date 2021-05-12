Wallabies star Phipps signs new deal with London Irish

Australia international scrum-half Nick Phipps has signed a new contract with London Irish.

Phipps, who has won over 70 caps for the Wallabies and appeared in the 2015 Rugby World Cup final, has been a key figure in helping Irish establish itself as a Premiership club over the last two years.







“I’m chuffed to bits to agree a new deal,” said Phipps.

“This is a really special club and as a family we’re really enjoying our time in London, so there’s nowhere I’d rather be, it was a no-brainer to extend my stay.

“I want to make special memories here. We’ve got a great bunch of boys, who love playing for this club; the coaching staff are great to work with on a daily basis – and we really feel we’re on an upward trajectory.

“There’s good things going to be happening here, I’m convinced of that – and I can’t wait to continue to be part of this exciting journey we’re on.”







