Rona leaves London Irish for Japan move

Australian centre Curtis Rona has left London Irish to take up a move to Japanese club rugby.

Rona, who joined Irish in 2019 from Super Rugby side NSW Waratahs, made 77 appearances for the Exiles and scored 16 tries.

“Thank you to the supporters and everyone at London Irish for making me feel so welcome at the club from the first day that I arrived,” said Rona.

“I want to thank the players, staff and coaches for everything that they have done for me, and I wish London Irish nothing but the best for the future.”







