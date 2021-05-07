Refreshed Irish ready to bounce back against Falcons

London Irish director of rugby Declan Kidney insists his squad have put their recent heartbreaking defeat to Harlequins behind them ahead of Saturday’s away trip to Newcastle Falcons.

Irish head to the north east fully refreshed after having no match last weekend following their last-gasp loss to 14-man Harlequins at Brentford on April 24.







Kidney gave his players most of last week off to recharge as they look to consolidate their position in the top-six which in a bid to secure qualification for the Heineken Champions Cup for the first time in 10 years.

“The last 12 months have been a roller coaster and we have had some high days and we’ve had some disappointing days and the break came at a good time for us,” said Kidney.

“That game is in the past now and it’s about getting on to the next one and that is what we are looking to do.

“We set out our mantra at the start of the season to take each game as it comes and be the best version of ourselves in each game.

“Some we’ve managed to get points out of and some like the Harlequins game we didn’t get the points we wanted to we just look to the next one.

“Everyone wants to win a local derby and no-one wants to lose to a last-minute score, but we have had a few this season that went in our favour so we have to accept it and move in.

“At the end of the day it’s about where you finish the season not the little hiccups you have on the way.”

Newcastle sit second-last on the ladder and after winning just one of their last four Premiership games the match represents a big opportunity for Irish to get their season back on track.

Kidney said giving his players time off was hugely important to allow them to be ready for the Falcons.

“We felt it was a priority to freshen the boys up,” he said.

“We try not to complain about the bangs and the knocks but it was only right to give them some time off.

“We’ve trained this week since Monday but the week before we did very little.”







