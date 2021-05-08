Off-form Irish hammered by Newcastle

London Irish slumped to a third successive Premiership defeat, going down 52-27 to Newcastle Falcons and rainswept Kingston Park.

Despite having a week off, the Exiles fell away late in the second half of the match having led at halftime through tries from Tom Parton try and Ben Loader.

The Falcons hit back with tries from hooker George McGuigan and Sean Robinson just before the interval only for Irish to regain the lead when Loader touched down.

But the home side came racing out of the blocks after the break with Louis Schreuder going over under the posts.

Irish winger Curtis Rona was then yellow-carded for a high-tackle and Newcastle took full advantage with McGuigan going over again before winger Tom Stevenson scored in the corner to extend the lead to 35-15.

Irish scored a third try through Phil Cokanasiga with Jackson’s conversion reducing the Falcons’ lead to 35-22.

Motu Matu’u went over for Irish’s bonus-point try, after a Newcastle penalty, to make it 38-27 but Tom Penny and Robinson scored late five-pointers which were converted by Brett Connon to add some extra gloss to the scoreline.







