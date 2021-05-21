London Irish’s Brophy-Clews retires due to concussion

London Irish fly-half Theo Brophy Clews has announced his retirement from professional rugby due to concussion-related issues.

The 24-year-old academy graduate, who made his debut in the 2015/16 season and went on to play 63 times for the Exiles said continuing to play would pose risks to his long-term welfare.

“It is with a heavy heart that I write to announce my retirement from professional rugby,” he said in a statement.

“After receiving advice from the medical staff at London Irish and the Complex Concussion Clinic, it’s clear to me that I cannot continue to play, as I would be putting both my short-term and my long-term health at risk.

“I think that rugby is an incredibly special sport and it’s been a dream come true to play it professionally.

“There’s obviously a lot of emotion involved in a decision like this.

“First and foremost, I recognise that my health is the most important thing to consider, I have to accept that I can no longer put my body and my head through the physical challenges required to be a top-level player.

“Secondly, I’m hugely grateful for the time I’ve had in the game, the people I’ve shared the pitch with, and being involved in the special community we have in English rugby.

“I’m incredibly sad. While I appreciate that there is so much more to live for and more important issues in the world, I’m really going to miss it.

“The emotions you go through, the bonds and special memories you make with the people around you, let alone playing the game you love for a living, will all be incredibly tough to leave behind.”







