London Irish wary of bottom side Worcester

London Irish will be without in-form full-back Tom Parton for the clash against bogey side Worcester at Brentford on Sunday after he failed to recover from a knee injury.

Irish have lost four of their last five meetings to Worcester including the opening match of the season at Sixways in November, and despite the Warriors currently sitting at the foot of the Premiership table, coach Les Kiss insists they are in a false position.

“I’ve always been impressed with Worcester, since me and (director of rugby Declan Kidney) have been here we haven’t beaten them,” Kiss said.

“They are always a tough opponent, the ladder sometimes lies and can sometimes hijack and fool you.

“They are a team that deserves to be a bit further up the ladder given the way they play the game.

“We like their honesty and have players like Nick David, Oli Morris Perry Humphries that can really hurt you and a front row that can match it with anyone.”

Irish sit in seventh spot after last week’s 33-32 defeat at Leicester which saw the Exiles claim a bonus point in the final minute of the game with a try.

Argentine prop Facundo Gigena has been named on the replacements bench and could make his debut for the club.

Team: James Stokes, Ben Loader, Curtis Rona, Theo Brophy Clews, Ollie Hassell-Collins, Paddy Jackson, Ben Meehan; Will Goodrick-Clarke, Agustin Creevy, Lovejoy Chawatama, Steve Mafi, Rob Simmons, Matt Rogerson (capt), Blair Cowan, Albert Tuisue.

Replacements: Matt Cornish, Facundo Gigena, Ollie Hoskins, George Nott, Ben Donnell, Nick Phipps, Will Joseph, Tom Homer.







