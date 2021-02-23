London Irish to host virtual St Patrick’s Day events

London Irish have announced plans for a virtual 10 days of a St Patrick’s Day festival to mark the club’s return to the capital after a 20-year absence.

Irish, who left Reading’s Madejski Stadium to move into the Brentford Community Stadium in the summer, were forced to postpone last year’s popular event because of the coronavirus outbreak.







The club, who have made an excellent start to the Gallagher Premiership season, highlighted by a Sunday’s stunning come-from-behind 34-34 draw with leaders Bristol, will kick off the celebrations on March 17 – St Patrick’s Day – culminating in the home clash with Bath on Saturday, March 27.

On each day, the club will be running an activity, or sharing a special piece of St Patrick’s themed content for fans to engage with.

Amongst the events taking place include a virtual race night on the evening of the Cheltenham Gold Cup on Friday March 19, a Zoom quiz night hosted by club great Topsy Ojo, a virtual cook-along with London Irish players and a design-a-kit competition.

The club are also inviting fans to register their interest in season tickets for the 2021-22 season.

Full details for the St Patrick’s event and season tickets can be found at londonirish.com.







