London Irish have signed veteran hooker Agustin Creevy.

The 35-year-old is Argentina’s most-capped player, having made 89 appearances for his country.

He arrives from Super Rugby’s Buenos Aires-based Jaguares franchise and previously played for Worcester.

Creevy has also had spells at Biarritz, Clermont Auvergne and Montpellier in France.

“I am looking forward to joining London Irish and playing in England once again,” said Creevy.