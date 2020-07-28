London Irish re-sign Homer from Bath

Tom Homer has returned to London Irish from Bath.

The full-back, who made 113 appearances during his previous spell with the Exiles, played 70 times in the Premiership for Bath during his five years with them.

“I am delighted to get the chance to come back to where it all started and to put the green jersey on again,” he said.

“Irish have been performing very well this season and hopefully I can chip in where needed. It will be great to see some familiar faces around the club.”

Exiles director of rugby Declan Kidney said: “We are very happy to see Tom returning to London Irish and I am sure the supporters will be pleased to see him back.

“He is an experienced Premiership player and has a lot to offer our squad.”







