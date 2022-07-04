London Irish complete double signing

London Irish have announced the signings of Australian scrum-half Joe Powell and back-rower So’otala Fa’aso’o ahead of the 2022/23 Rugby Premiership campaign.

The 28-year-old joins from Super Rugby Australia side Melbourne Rebels and will line up alongside former international team-mates Adam Coleman, Curtis Rona, Rob Simmons when the season kicks-off in September.

“Moving to London Irish is an exciting adventure, having only played in my native Australia it will be a challenge to test myself in a very competitive squad and testing division,” Powell said.

“I have been keeping an eye on Irish and the Premiership from afar, and I’m excited to now be a part of that and to expand my talents domestically and in Europe next season.”

New Zealand-born Fa’aso’ joins from French side Brive having spent the last five years plying his trade in the Top 14 where he also played for Racing 92 after moving from Auckland in 2018.

“So’otala is a powerful player and provides another option in our back-row,” said Irish director of Rugby Declan Kidney.

