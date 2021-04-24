Late Smith try seals dramatic victory for Harelquins

Marcus Smith’s last-gasp try has sealed a dramatic 25-21 win for 14-man Harlequins in a bad-tempered local derby at the Brentford Community Stadium.

The victory consolidated ‘Quins push for a top-four Premiership push with fly-half Smith darting under the posts over with just 10 seconds remaining to seal a memorable victory for his side.

Leading 15-9 at halftime after tries from Mike Brown and Caden Murty, ‘Quins were reduced to 14 men nine minutes after the restart when Andre Esterhuizen was red-carded for the second time this season.







The South African centre was dismissed by referee Matt Carley after catching Curtis Rona in the face with his elbow after the pair squared up in an off-the-ball incident that was spotted by the Television Match Offical.

Irish immediately took full advantage of having the extra man when Ben Loader crosed before Oli Hassel-Collins raced through to score a contender for the try of the season.

However, Harlequins continued to dominate in the scrum and didn’t let Irish extend their lead and after Smith found touch with a late penalty, he was found in space from the subsequent line-out and secured the win which moves his side up to third spot on the table.







