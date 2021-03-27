Irish edge out Bath to secure bonus-point win

London Irish recorded their first success over Bath in nine years, grinding out a nervy 36-33 bonus-point victory at the Brentford Community Stadium.

The victory ended a run of 12 straight losses for the Exiles against the West Country side, in a match that saw both teams finish with 13 players on the field after Tom Dunn and England lock Charlie Ewels were sent off for Bath and Jack Cooke and Ben Donnell yellow-carded late on for the hosts.







An eventful first-half saw the Exiles lead 17-13 at the break thanks to two outstanding tries from young winger Ben Loader and skipper Matt Rogerson.

Loader showed outstanding footwork to skip past two Bath tackles and touched down under the posts after Will Muir had put the visitors in front with an early try.

Ben Spencer’s second penalty of the game had given Bath a 13-10 lead before Rogerson crashed over after Tom Parton had weaved his way deep into Bath territory.

Bath came racing out of the traps after the restart when England fullback Anthony Watson picked-off Jackson’s kick-off and ran the ball deep into the Irish half.

Bath moved themselves close to the Irish line and former Exile Watson darted under the posts to leave Spencer with a simple conversion to restore the visitors’ lead.

Spencer increased that advantage with another penalty only for Parton to put the home side back in front after a brilliant break and pass from Sean O’Brien.

It was a lead they never relinquished with Loader crossing for his second try after Bath were reduced to 14-men for the final 20 minutes when Dunn was sent off for catching Agustin Creevy across the head with his forearm.

Bath’s misery was compounded further when Ewels joined Dunne in the dressing room after an off-the-ball incident with Facundo Gigena saw him issued with a second yellow card.

Curtis Rona secured the bonus point for Irish but Bath to refused to lie down and scored two late tries to make it a dramatic finish but the home side held on for the win.







