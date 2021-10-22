Exiles chief Kidney ready for daunting Exeter clash

London Irish director of rugby Declan Kidney says his side won’t be intimidated by Saturday’s daunting Premiership clash at Exeter.

Irish have lost three and drawn two of their opening five matches of the season and face the tough prospect of seeking a first win of the campaign at Sandy Park against the former European champions.









However, Kidney said the Exiles have will head to Devon with confidence despite missing out on a victory over Gloucester after Paddy Jackson narrowly missed a late drop goal to leave the scores tied at 25-25 at Brentford.

“These are the games you look forward although every game in this league is a big game,” Kidney said.

“You look forward to it, you embrace it and against teams like Exeter it is a good gauge to see where you are as a team an that is what we are looking forward to.”

Irish this week confirmed the signing of Argentinean international forward Juan Martin Gonzalez Samso who will join the club next month.

Kidney said the 20-year-old will offer great competition for places in the second-row and adds some extra depth to the squad.

“He’s young but has picked up a heap of international experience over the last six months,” Kidney said.

“He wanted to come to us, which is a really good thing because it shows his enthusiasm to be here.

“He’ll still have a lot to learn but his athleticism and his workrate will be great additions to the squad.”







