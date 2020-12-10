Bensted to take over as London Irish chief executive

London Irish have appointed Mark Bensted as the club’s next chief executive.

Bensted, who has been the club’s board director since 2013, steps up to his new position in January, replacing Brian Facer who takes over as British Cycling’s CEO in the new year.

He makes the move from Powerday, the company owned by London Irish owner and president Mick Crossan, where he has been chief executive since May 2010.

Bensted was previously employed by British Waterways as their London Director, where he oversaw operations, property and leisure, including major developments at Canary Wharf and Paddington Basin, as well as the Olympic Park.

“I’m delighted to be joining London Irish and to be leading the executive team at this important time in the club’s development,” he said.

“Having been a board director since 2013 and led on many of the strategic initiatives during this period, I am really looking forward to working with the management team and our director of rugby, Declan Kidney, in our drive for success on and off the field.”

Crossan said: “We have moved quickly to replace Brian, as we recognise this is a key period in the club’s history, following our recent move back to London and into our new home at the Brentford Community Stadium.”









