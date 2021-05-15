Youngster Carvalho scores but Fulham lose again

Southampton 3 Fulham 1 27' Adams 60' Tella 75' Carvalho 82' Walcott

Relegated Fulham suffered another defeat but were given a lift by youngster Fabio Carvalho scoring on his full league debut.

Goals from Che Adams and Nathan Tella put their team in control before Carvahlo, 18, pulled one back for the visitors.

Theo Walcott’s late shot deflected in off Joe Bryan to seal Southampton’s win.

Adams opened the scoring by getting in front of Ola Aina to meet James Ward-Prowse’s free-kick on the half-volley.

Tella doubled the Saints’ lead after being found by Kyle Walker-Peters’ cross.

Fulham were second best but threatened a comeback when Carvalho collected Bobby Decordova-Reid’s pass and fired in off the underside of the bar.

But Southampton’s two-goal cushion was restored when Walcott was teed up by Tella’s back-heel and his strike from the edge of the penalty area was helped in by Bryan’s attempted block.

Fulham: Areola, Tete, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Aina (Bryan 62), Anguissa (Lookman 76), Reed, Cavaleiro, Onomah (Maja 76), Carvalho, Decordova-Reid.

Subs not used: Hector, Odoi, Mitrovic, Rodak, Ream, Loftus-Cheek.







