Wilson on Fulham, his contract situation, beating Brentford and more


In our new West London Sport Fulham podcast – Jack Kelly on the Fulham beat – Jack speaks to Harry Wilson in Portugal, where the Whites have been in pre-season action.

Wilson showed his importance to Fulham last season. But is he any closer to signing a longer-term contract?

The podcast is also available on Spotify as well as Apple and other platforms.

