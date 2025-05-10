‘We have to blame ourselves’, admits Fulham boss Silva

Marco Silva admitted Fulham only had themselves to blame after Everton came from behind to beat them 3-1 at Craven Cottage.

Raul Jimenez put the hosts in front but Vitalii Mykolenko levelled against the run of play in first-half stoppage time.

And Everton scored twice in the space of four second-half minutes, with Michael Keane and then Beto netting.

Fulham were by far the better side in the first half but faded badly after that.

And Whites boss Silva said: “For me, it’s clear to analyse this game. We have to blame ourselves. Simple as that.

“The first 30 minutes were like they should be. We were dominant and had some very good moments.

“They are the moments that when you’re on top in a game, you should be more ruthless and clinical.

“In these types of moments of the season, the decisive moments, you have to keep the focus and concentration throughout all of the game. We lost the game and it was our fault.

'In the last six or seven games we have not been at the level we should' – Marco Silva after Fulham's loss to Everton. #FFC pic.twitter.com/OoE55PBXOh — West London Sport (@WestLondonSport) May 10, 2025

“For the last six or seven games, we haven’t been at the level that we should be.

“These types of moments; late goals, set-piece goals, they have been taking away a big chance from ourselves to do even better.”

The result was a huge – perhaps fatal – blow to Fulham’s chances of snatching a European spot.

They are 11th in the table with two matches remaining and would need to win them both and other teams to slip up badly.

“I really believe that with the way we have been playing throughout most of this season, we deserve a better end, and we have to work for it,” said Silva.