Wasteful Fulham draw at Bristol City

Bristol City 1 Fulham 1 50' Mitrovic 79' Palmer

Aleksander Mitrovic’s seventh goal of the season wasn’t enough to seal victory for Fulham as Kasey Palmer’s equaliser earned Bristol City a share of the spoils at Ashton Gate.

The result sees Fulham fail to return to the top-two in the Championship table and leaves Marco Silva’s much-fancied side with just one win from their last four games.

The Serbian striker, who hit the bar three times in the second half, scored from close range five minutes after the restart when he fired home after being teed up by Harry Wilson.

Wilson almost added a second for the visitors, latching on to a long ball forward, but he was unable to lift the ball over Dan Bentley and into the net as the Whites dominated the opening exchanges of the second period following a uneventful opening 45 minutes.

City, who have not won a home match since January, missed a great chance to equalise but Nahki Wells failed to convert with a header from close range as the Robins enjoyed their best spell of the match.

This eventually led to Palmer’s strike 11 minutes from time after Paulo Gazzaniga had parried Chris Martin’s shot and the former Chelsea midfielder, who had been introduced from the bench three minutes earlier, added the finish from a tight angle.

Fulham piled on the pressure in final five minutes with Mitrovic missing two glorious chances when he fired wide from inside the box before seeing his looping header bounce off the crossbar as the Robins held on for a point.

Fulham: Gazzaniga, Odoi, Tosin, Ream, Robinson, Seri, Onomah (Reed 45), Chalobah (Kebano 45), De Cordova-Reid (Cavaleiro 87), Wilson, Mitrovic.

Subs not used: Rodak, Mawson, Bryan.







