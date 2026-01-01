Vintage Cairney strike earns point for Fulham at Palace

Crystal Palace 1

Mateta (39′)

Mateta (39′) Fulham 1

Cairney (80′)

Cairney (80′)



A vintage Tom Cairney strike earned Fulham a point and maintained their unbeaten run.

The Whites, who had won their previous three Premier League matches, went behind at Selhurst Park when Crystal Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta headed in Nathaniel Clyne’s 39th-minute cross.

But they fought back, and Raul Jimenez hit the post before Cairney hauled them level in the 80th minute.

The fans’ favourite, as he done has so many times for Fulham, found the net with a glorious hit from near the edge of the penalty area.

The visitors would then have gone ahead had keeper Dean Henderson not produced a fine save to deny Timothy Castagne after good work by Jimenez.

And in stoppage time, Fulham’s former Palace defender Joachim Andersen missed a great chance when he shot over.

Fulham: Leno, Tete (Castagne 51), Andersen, Cuenca, Robinson, Berge (Cairney 67), Lukic, Wilson (Traore 85), Smith Rowe, Kevin (Reed 85), Jimenez.

Subs not used: Lecomte, Amissah, Diop, Ridgeon, Kusi-Asare.