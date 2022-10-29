Unlucky Fulham in goalless draw with Everton

Fulham 0 Everton 0

Fulham created plenty of chances but failed to score in a home Premier League game for the first time this season.

Whites striker Aleksandar Mitrovic had 10 efforts on goal in a lively encounter in which both sides had opportunities, but neither of them could break the deadlock.

Fulham arguably should have been awarded a penalty early in the second half when Willian seemed to be tripped in the area by Idrissa Gueye.

But despite a VAR check, no foul was given despite what seemed like a clear infringement by the Everton man.

Visiting keeper Jordan Pickford produced a number of saves to deny Marco Silva’s side, who are unbeaten in four matches and are seventh in the table.

Pickford saved twice from Mitrovic and also did well to keep out a thumping Willian strike.

Fulham: Leno, De Cordova-Reid (Tete 76), Diop, Ream, Robinson, Reed, Palhinha, Pereira (Cairney 76), Kebano (Wilson 67), Willian, Mitrovic.

Subs not used: Rodak, Adarabioyo, Duffy, James, Vinicius, Harris.







