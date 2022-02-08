Two more for Mitrovic as Fulham beat Millwall

Fulham 3 Millwall 0 29' Mitrovic 50' Mitrovic 87' De Cordova-Reid

Two goals from Aleksandar Mitrovic helped Fulham move eight points at the top of the Championship.

Mitrovic struck either side half-time for his 29th and 30th goals of the season, before Bobby De Cordova-Reid added a third late on to add some gloss to scoreline over the mid-table Milwall, who failed to convert a number of good chances in the second half.









The match got underway in lively fashion with both sides having good opportunities to score in the opening five minutes, before Fulham began to take control.

The pace of Neeskens Kebano, Fabio Carvalho and Neco Williams caused plenty of problems for Millwall in the first half and Mitrovic took full advantage after being left unmarked in the box to turn home a low cross from Williams.

Mitrovic scored again five minutes after the restart – albeit with a help of an undetected handball from Carvalho in the build-up.

The youngster’s powerful effort was palmed away from the bottom corner by Bartosz Bialkowski but only as far as the big Serb, who blasted the ball into the net.

Bialkowski made three fine saves to deny Harry Wilson, Carvalho and Tom Cairney but Millwall should have pulled one back when Mason Bennett found space in the box but curled the ball over.

Jed Wallace then had a golden opportunity to set up a grandstand finish when he was put clear by Oliver Burke but the usually reliable Lions talisman fired straight at Marek Rodek before Banik Afobe had a goal chalked off for a narrow offside.

De Cordova-Reid pounced three minutes from time when he turned in Carvalho’s scuffed effort after incisive low cross from the impressive Wilson.

Fulham: Rodek, Williams, Ream, Tosin, Robinson, Chalobah, Cairney (Reed 71), Carvalho, Kebano (Decordova-Reid 70), Wilson, Mitrovic (Muniz 90).

Subs not used: Gazzaniga, Hector, Cavaleiro, Seri.

See also: Silva dedicates Fulham win to Parish family







