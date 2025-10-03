‘Two individual moments’ changed the game – Silva

Marco Silva acknowledged that two individual moments of brilliance decided the game as Bournemouth came from behind to beat Fulham.

Fulham led through Ryan Sessegnon’s goal, but solo goals from Antoine Semenyo and Justin Kluivert turned the game around in quick succession, before Semenyo made the points safe in the final moments.

It was the second match running in which Fulham let a lead slip away from home, to lose 3-1 – the same happened at Aston Villa last weekend.

“We missed the passes, happened too often with us in these types of moments when we need to be more assertive and punish the opposition, but the first half was very balanced, not dangerous for us, for them as well, but no clear chances for both teams,” said Whites boss Silva.

“Great collective goal from us, great combination on right-hand side. And when the game was completely under control, if you see, until they equalised the game, zero chances. They arrived in dangerous areas but you don’t see one clear chance.

“From them, two individual moments from two players, they decided the game. That is the reality. And the first one of course, the second one is a great shot from a long range from Kluivert.”

Silva was honest in his reflection on the way Fulham could have prevented the goals from being conceded, demanding that his side needed to be stronger. Fulham also lost Sasa Lukic early on to injury.

“Of course in that moment we should have given the outside and the inside for the player to dribble, and the first one, two-v-one on the side, we have to be strong. Simple as that, we have to be stronger in that moment. We were in a good position”,” Silva said.

“Without Kenny (Tete) and Raul (Jimenez) and Rodrigo (Muniz), in the first minutes of the game to lose a key player for us, like Sasa, it’s the moment of the season that things are happening to ourselves. We have to react as a team.”