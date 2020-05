Two Fulham players have tested positive for coronavirus.

Fulham say the pair “shall remain unnamed due to medical confidentiality” and are “self-isolating in line with League and government guidance.”

The players tested positive after the latest round of testing at Championship clubs.

No second-tier matches have been played since 8 March, with the season suspended five days later.

The EFL intend to restart the season when it is safe to do so.