Traore’s goal earns point for Fulham

Ipswich 1 Fulham 1 15' Delap 32' Traore

Adama Traore’s goal earned Fulham a point at Portman Road.

Traore equalised after Liam Delap had put the hosts in front.

Delap struck from range after 15 minutes. He ran into space and unleashed a rocket into the top corner.

Fulham were level just after the half-hour mark when Traore scored his first goal of the season, after Antonee Robinson’s cross found him in the box.

Rodrigo Muniz almost gave Fulham the lead, but his header from close range was saved.

Sammie Szmodics went close for Ipswich when he fired over from inside the box, after Whites keeper Bernd Leno tipped away Chiedozie Ogbene’s header.

The second period was a half of little chances or quality, although Fulham striker Raul Jimenez and Ipswich’s Omari Hutchinson forced saves in the final stages.

Fulham: Leno, Tete, Robinson, Diop, Bassey, Andreas Pereira (Cairney 87′), Adama Traore, Smith Rowe (Berge 72′), Lukic (Reed 87′), Iwobi (Wilson 87′), Rodrigo Muniz (Jimenez 79′)







