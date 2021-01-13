Tottenham v Fulham line-ups: Decordova-Reid back up front, 10 Spurs changes

Bobby Decordova-Reid is back in the Fulham starting line-up for tonight’s game.

Aleksandar Mitrovic, who started the FA Cup tie against QPR, drops back to the bench.









Spurs make 10 changes from their cup game at Marine, with Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, Hugo Lloris, and Eric Dier among those recalled for the hosts.

Tottenham: Lloris, Aurier, Sanchez, Dier, Reguilon, Winks, Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Sissoko, Kane, Son.

Subs: Hart, Lamela, Alli, Moura, Vinicius, Bale, Alderwiereld, Doherty, Davies.

Fulham: Areola, Aina, Anderson, Adarabioyo, Tete, Anguissa, Reed, Loftus-Cheek, Robinson, Cavaleiro, Decordova-Reid

Subs: Rodak, Hector, Kebano, Ream, Bryan, Kamara, Lookman, Onomah, Kongolo.







