Ten-man Fulham earn point at Newcastle

Newcastle 1 Fulham 1 42' Ritchie (og) 64' Wilson (pen)

Fulham continued their encouraging recent performances by picking up a point despite Joachim Andersen being sent off.

They took a deserved lead at St James’ Park courtesy of Matt Ritchie’s own goal three minutes before half-time.







That lead was wiped out by Callum Wilson’s penalty shortly after the hour mark.

Wilson netted from the spot after being fouled by Andersen, who was shown the red card.

Fulham withstood Newcastle’s pressure after the equaliser and can take plenty of heart from their display.

Their opener came when Bobby Decordova-Reid diverted Tosin Adarabioyo’s header towards goal and the ball ended up in the net after deflecting off Ritchie.







