Mitrovic scores again but Fulham lose to Spurs

Tottenham 2 Fulham 1 41' Hojbjerg 75' Kane 83' Mitrovic

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored his sixth goal of the season but Fulham’s late fightback was not enough.

Goals from Harry Kane and Pierre-Emile Højbjerg put Tottenham in control before Mitrovic pulled one back late on.

Højbjerg scored four minutes before half-time, exchanging passes with Richarlison and slotting past keeper Bernd Leno.

Spurs had been well on top – Son Heung-min’s early cross sailed into the net but the goal was disallowed for an offside against Kane, who was later denied by Tosin Adarabioyo’s last-ditch challenge after the striker had rounded Leno.

There was another temporary reprieve for Fulham when Son’s shot struck the underside of the bar.

Once ahead, Spurs looked comfortable and the visitors struggled to create clear-cut chances.

New signings Willian and Dan James were brought on as second-half substitutes for their Whites debuts as the visitors searched for an equaliser.

Their hopes of a comeback were crushed when Kane netted with 15 minutes remaining after being set up by former Fulham man Ryan Sessegnon.

But Fulham battled on and reduced the deficit when their star striker cut inside Cristian Romero and sent a superb strike beyond keeper Hugo Lloris.

Fulham: Leno, Tete, Adarabioyo, Ream, Robinson (Mbabu 29), Palhinha (Cairney 60), Reed, Pereira, De Cordova-Reid (James 60), Kebano (Willian 60), Mitrovic.

Subs not used: Rodak, Duffy, Chalobah, Vinicius, Diop.







