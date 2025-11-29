Spurs stunned as Fulham claim superb away victory

Tottenham 1

Kudus (59′)

Kudus (59′) Fulham 2

Tete (4′)

Wilson (6′)

Tete (4′)Wilson (6′)



Two early goals helped Fulham to a superb away victory against Tottenham.

Kenny Tete’s opener was quickly followed by Harry Wilson’s terrific strike.

Marco Silva’s side held on in the second half after Mohammed Kudus’ goal for Spurs and secured their first away league win of the season.

Fulham stunned the home crowd by scoring in the fourth and sixth minutes, with their second goal coming via a combination of Wilson’s brilliance and a comical error by keeper Guglielmo Vicario.

They went ahead when Samuel Chukwueze cleverly tricked his way inside from the left and laid the ball across to Tete, whose shot went in after a deflection off Spurs’ Destiny Udogie.

And when Vicario rushed from his goal and was left stranded after giving the ball away, Wilson swept in a glorious long-range strike from the right flank to double Fulham’s lead.

With Spurs all over the place and their fans irate, Fulham went close to a third, with Chukwueze curling a shot against the outside of the post and then failing to take a great chance when he raced through on goal and rounded Vicario only to be thwarted by pacy defender Micky Van de Ven.

Tottenham were dreadful in the first half but better in the second and pulled a goal back when Kudus, on the right of the area, fired past keeper Bernd Leno at his near post.

Fulham then came under pressure and striker Raul Jimenez maintained their lead by heading Lucas Bergvall’s header off the line.

Fulham: Leno, Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon, Berge, Iwobi (Castagne 87), King (Smith Rowe 67), Wilson (Lukic 67), Jimenez, Chukwueze (Kevin 80)

Subs not used: Lecomte, Cuenca, Cairney, Traore, Kusi-Asare.