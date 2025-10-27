Smith Rowe joins Fulham’s injury list ahead of cup tie

Marco Silva has confirmed that Emile Smith Rowe is the latest Fulham player to pick up an injury.

Smith Rowe was substituted at half-time at Newcastle on Saturday, when the Whites suffered a fourth Premier League loss in a row.

He has a hamstring problem, albeit seemingly a minor one, and is unavailable for Tuesday’s Carabao Cup tie along with the likes of Antonee Robinson, Joachim Andersen, Rodrigo Muniz, Harry Wilson and Samuel Chukwueze.

On Smith-Rowe’s injury, boss Silva said on Monday morning: “It was a knock from the last game – a knock that doesn’t look like something very, very serious. and I think the next few days he’s going to react, but for tomorrow it’s not very good.

“It was the muscle – the hamstring. It doesn’t look serious really, but we have to be careful.”

A win at Wycombe would give Fulham a place in the quarter-final for the second time in three years.