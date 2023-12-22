Silva: Willian fit to return for Burnley game

Fulham boss Marco Silva says Willian will be fit to face Burnley at Craven Cottage on Saturday after coming off against Everton with a hamstring problem.

The Brazilian winger was forced off midway through the second half of the Whites’ Carabao Cup quarter-final victory at Goodison Park but Silva confirmed he will be in contention to face the struggling Clarets.







“We knew for the Everton game he would no the 100 per cent to play the 90 minutes,” Silva said.

“But he trained today (Friday) and will be OK for tomorrow.”

Silva’s in-form side have won their past two home matches 5-0, against West Ham and Nottingham Forest, and face a team that have the leakiest defence in the Premier League and the lowest-scoring attack.

“It would be wrong to think this is going to be an easy game,” Silva said.

“But it has been a good December for us but to have a really good Christmas it’s our ambition to win this match.”







