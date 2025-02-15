Silva wants more of the same from Traore

Marco Silva wants more of the same from Adama Traore after he played a starring role in Fulham’s 2-1 win at home to Nottingham Forest.

The pacy Traore has often been criticised for a lack of an end product, but he was on top form against Forest, crossing for Emile Smith Rowe to score the opening goal and serving up a number of other quality deliveries.

Whites boss Silva said: “I’m really pleased for him. It was a great cross and he had chances to score and I like to see Adama like we saw him today.

“He was balanced today and I don’t remember one ball he gave away – and he needs to take risks and the assist was great.

“Throughout the game he was much more involved in everything and this is how I want to see him, because his capacity is almost unstoppable and we need to give him the tools to play like he did this afternoon.”

Chris Wood’s equaliser cancelled out Smith’s Rowe’s opener, but Calvin Bassey restored the lead.

“The first goal is something we have worked on,” Silva revealed.

“The move from Emile and the assist from Adama is something we have been working on.”







