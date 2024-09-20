Silva wants Fulham to ‘write a different story’ against Newcastle

Boss Marco Silva has urged Fulham to “write a different story” when Newcastle visit Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Fulham have lost six consecutive matches against the Magpies, with three of those defeats coming last season – when they failed to even register a goal against them.

The Whites have not beaten Newcastle since 2017 – a 3-1 win at St James’ Park under Slavisa Jokanovic – and have not won a home match against them since 2014.

“Newcastle are a tough team to play against. Our recent record against them is not the best in terms of results,” said Silva.

“Performance-wise, I think we were at our level. Results speak louder. We are going to work really hard to change it. We have to write a different story.

“Premier League games are always tight and competitive. We feel good at home. Our style, our philosophy and the fans’ support, all of them play a big part.

“We have shown in the first home matches we are going in the right direction, we just need to get the results.”

Fulham are coming off the back of a difficult few days – dropping two points in the final minute against West Ham and losing a marathon penalty shoot-out against Preston North End in the Carabao Cup.

Newcastle are unbeaten so far in the Premier League, and Fulham haven’t lost since the opening game against Manchester United.







