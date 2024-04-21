Silva wants Fulham to learn from defeat

Fulham boss Marco Silva called on his players to learn from their mistakes following their 3-1 defeat by Liverpool at Craven Cottage.

After Timothy Castagne’s equaliser for the Whites cancelled out Trent Alexander-Arnold’s opener, second-half goals from Ryan Gravenberch and Diogo Jota gave Liverpool victory.

“First half was good. We were solid and in a good shape which made us hard to break down.” Silva said.

“They scored and our reaction was really good. We had some great moments in counter-attacks and the result was fair at half-time because of those good moments. We deserved the equaliser in that moment.”

“The way we conceded the goal at the start of the second half was really hard for us to take.

“It was a good chance for us to create a counter-attack, something we planned to exploit and did during the first half, but we give the ball away and they score a very good strike.

“From that moment, the reaction was not good enough. It was not like the first half reaction and it was more difficult for us to create chances to equalise.

“The third goal killed the game. We were a bit soft in the defensive challenge when our defenders should be much stronger, and the way we conceded the two goals was really hard for us. We must learn from these situations to prevent them in the future.”

Fulham remain 12th following the loss, two points behind Brighton in 10th but having played two games more.







