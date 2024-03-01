Silva wants Fulham to be ‘aggressive’ against Brighton

Marco Silva wants Fulham to be on the front foot in Saturday’s match against Brighton.

The Whites boss wants more of the same after a brilliant 2-1 win against Manchester United at Old Trafford last time out.

“We have to be aggressive in some moments, organised in others,” he said.









“After a good performance, we want to continue in this way and the three points are in our mind.”

Fulham will be without midfielder Joao Palhinha and striker Raul Jimenez for the game at Craven Cottage.

Palhinha is suspended, while Jimenez is still unavailable because of injury.







