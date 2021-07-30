Silva unsure whether Fulham stars will stay

Marco Silva is unsure whether his better players will still be at Fulham at the end of August when the transfer window shuts.

Silva is all too aware the likes of Kenny Tete, Antonee Robinson, Tosin, and Andre-Frank Anguissa are attracting attention from clubs in the top flights around Europe.

Money may yet talk, but the new manager insists no one has asked to leave.







“I’m still really confident that we can keep our best players,” Silva said.

“All the players prefer to play in the Premier League than in the Championship. But we are here, we are in Fulham Football Club.

“They have the desire to go back to the Premier League with Fulham Football Club.

“Of course, the market is open. I say that because you as a manager cannot say you are 100% sure that these players will be here until the end of the month, because it is not something that is just in my hands. There is the financial point of view.

“But until now, I have not seen one sign that someone will leave the club. If you ask me in one week, two weeks or three weeks something (may) change.

“But until now, I’m working with them and all of them are here, working hard to achieve what we want at the end of the season.”







