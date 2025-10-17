Silva unsure when Robinson will return for Fulham

Marco Silva has admitted he is unsure when Antonee Robinson might be fit to return to the Fulham side.

The United States international has barely featured this season after undergoing knee surgery in the summer.

Robinson had looked to have worked his way back to full fitness, completing 90 minutes against Cambridge United in the Carabao Cup.

But since then he played just 11 minutes against Aston Villa and was an unused substitute in Fulham’s last game, against Bournemouth.

“I would like to have (news), but right now it is difficult,” Whites boss Silva said.

“He didn’t train with the team. Probably next week is going to be difficult for him to train until the Newcastle game.

“Let’s see, depending on how he’s going to react after the work that he’s going to do in the next few days. Day by day we have to see the medical staff, himself, our staff – we are going to try to do our best to get him ready.”

Fulham ‘in a worse situation with injuries than before the international break’ pic.twitter.com/Njm0DLSFXG — West London Sport (@WestLondonSport) October 17, 2025

Robinson was vital for Fulham last season, notching 10 assists in 36 appearances for the club, and he was linked with a potential move away from Craven Cottage.

“What I need, we need as a football club is to have Robinson back at his best level because he’s so, so important for us,” Silva added.

“Sess (Ryan Sessegnon) is doing an incredible job but with Robinson and Sess ready, we are going to be stronger. We can use Sess in many different positions too.

“Right now it’s difficult. I’d like to give you a timescale about him (Robinson) but it’s difficult to say.

“It’s the type of injury that we have to see day by day, how he’s going to react to the treatments, all the work that is going to be in the gym.”