Silva unsure if Fulham players will stay in January

Fulham boss Marco Silva admits he’s unsure if Joao Palhinha and Tosin Adarabioyo will be sold in this month’s transfer window.

Tosin has refused to sign a new contract and his current agreement is up at the end of the season.







The former Manchester City defender was close to moving to Monaco in the summer, only for an injury to scupper the move to France.

Palhinha was allowed to fly to Germany to undergo a medical with Bayern Munich only for the move to collapse at the last minute after Scott McTominay turned down the chance to move from Manchester United.

The Portugal international signed an improved contract after returning to London but Silva hinted club officials could sanction a sale if another offer comes in for the 28-year-old.

“They are both committed to us, that I am 100 per cent sure of,” Silva said.

“But what happens in the market I cannot control. It is not for me to say.

“I don’t know what other clubs are looking for or if they are going to put bid on.

“It is something I am not thinking about.”

Silva is also expecting a quiet window with the club looking to keep within the Premier League’s FFP rules in addition to signing players to improve the squad.

“I expect it to be a quiet month we are looking to see what we can and to be clear what we can do from a financial point of view,” he said.

“The next few days will be more clear.”

Tim Ream and Adama Trarore are still unavailable for Friday’s FA Cup tie against Rotherham at Craven Cottage due to injury, with Calvin Bassey, Alex Iwobi and Fode Ballo-Toure away on AFCON duty.







