Silva signs new Fulham contract

Marco Silva has signed a new contract with Fulham.

The Whites boss, whose contract was due to expire at the end of the season, has signed a deal until the summer of 2026.

Silva, 46, guided Fulham to a 10th-place finish in the Premier League last season, having taken the club back to the top flight in his first year at the helm.

“I’m really pleased to sign a new contract as it was something we had been discussing for some time,” said Silva, who was courted by Saudi Arabian clubs in the summer.

“It’s always a good sign when both parties are happy and want to continue working together. I feel the business is not done yet, we’ve had two great seasons, and the goal is clearly there to sustain this club in the Premier League.

“It is important to feel the trust and have the support of our owners. My relationship with them has been really important in this decision. Let’s continue together on this long journey.”







