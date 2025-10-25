Silva refuses to blame Bassey after Fulham defender’s costly errors

Marco Silva insisted Fulham’s 2-1 defeat at Newcastle was not all on Calvin Bassey, despite the defender being at fault for both of the home side’s goals.

Bassey’s first-half dithering let in Jacob Murphy, whose accurate low shot made it 1-0.

And although Sasa Lukic levelled, another Bassey error played a part in Bruno Guimaraes grabbing a 90th-minute winner for the Magpies.

Whites boss Silva said: “We don’t lose alone. Calvin was playing very well before.

“We have all the confidence in Calvin but he was not at the level that he has to play. But no-one is going to lose the game alone.

“The mistakes had a massive impact on the game. If you do things simple it is much better. We created a big problem for us.”

Silva refuses to blame Bassey after Fulham defeat.#FFC pic.twitter.com/naJhjIfWbG — West London Sport (@WestLondonSport) October 25, 2025

Lukic’s equaliser looked like earning Fulham a point.

“After their goal the reaction was very good. We had to take risks. We had our chances and equalised and had the chance to score again,” Silva added.

“Then another mistake from ourselves and they punished us. We have to be mature. We are not so young that we cannot manage those moments in a different way. We cannot make mistakes like we did.

“The game is not just collective, it is individual and players have to make decisions every single second. We have to do the basics well.

“It is not a good feeling; we deserved something from the game. But now is the time to be a stronger as a collective.

“It was our fault we lost the game. We gave away two goals. We have to be humble and learn.”