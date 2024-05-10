Silva ready for ‘great challenge’ against Man City

Marco Silva is relishing the “great challenge” Fulham will face against Manchester City on Saturday.

Fulham host City at Craven Cottage and Arsenal will be hoping the Whites do them in a favour against the Gunners’ title rivals.

But Silva’s priority is his side finishing the season strongly.

“They (City) are in a big fight with Arsenal to achieve it (the title). Is it not for us to talk about that race,” the Fulham boss said.

“We are going to fight and be prepared for it. Last season at the Cottage was a really good game from ourselves, but unfortunately we did not get the result we deserved. Let’s try and improve for the next one.

“We have been achieving some great results against some top sides in the Premier League this season, and tomorrow is a great challenge again.”

Silva confirmed that Sasa Lukic will be unavailable for the game.

He explained: “It is a small issue in his calf, nothing serious. I think he will be ready soon.

“We did not want to take the risk. He will not be available for the match.”







